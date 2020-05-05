Richland County Delegation, MUSC to host free testing in certain Zip Codes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More coronavirus testing will soon be available in Richland County.

On Tuesday, Members of the Richland County Delegation and MUSC announced a new testing site for residents in the 29223 and 29229 zip codes.

Officials say these zip codes rank one and two in the number of confirmed cases in the state and testing is essential.

According to leaders, the testing will begin on Wednesday, May 6th from 10:00AM until 3:00PM and go through Friday, May 8th.

According to the release, officials say residents, first responders, health care professionals, and essential workers can get tested, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms and without a doctor referral.

Each day of the MUSC free COVID 19 testing will begin at 10:00AM and end at 3:00PM. All 3 days of testing will be held at Rice Creek Elementary School located at 4751 Hardscrabble Rd, Columbia, SC 29229.