SC launches ‘one stop shop’ website for COVID-19 related information

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Anyone looking for information and access to coronavirus resources in South Carolina now have a website they can turn to for centralized information.

Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of the initial phase of accelerate.sc.gov.

On Tuesday, the Governor and the SC Department of Administration launched what they are calling a one-stop-shop website.

State officials say it is designed to direct people to trending topics such as how to file for unemployment and employment opportunities, accelerate.sc.gov contains an “I Need To…” drop-down feature.

Officials also say the Citizen Information section allows users to link to information sources for other in-demand topics, such as guidance for masks and face coverings, telehealth providers and how to manage stress.