Clemson center Trey Jemison enters transfer portal

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson center Trey Jemison will transfer, ABC Columbia has learned.

Jemison entered his name in the transfer portal Wednesday morning, after appearing in a career-high 30 games, averaging 8.4 minutes per contest last season.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Jemison averaged 1.2 points per game, 1.5 rebounds per game, .1 assists, .2 steals and .2 blocks per game.

He scored a career-high 10 points against Alabama A&M last Novemeber.