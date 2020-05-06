DHEC: Nine additional deaths, 97 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Wednesday, announced 97 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,936 and those who have died to 305.

Health officials say all of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Allendale (1), Charleston (1), Florence (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.