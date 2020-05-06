Healthcare Heroes truck to honor SC healthcare workers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Healthcare workers will be given a show of appreciation with a visit from the ‘Healthcare Heroes truck ‘.

The South Carolina Hospital Association announces it will deploy a “Healthcare Heroes Truck” to visit hospitals across the state to honor healthcare workers. According to officials, the Healthcare Heroes Truck will travel across South Carolina on May 6 – 12 to coincide with National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week and provide an opportunity to say “thank you” to nurses, doctors, and other frontline workers who are supporting the state through an unprecedented pandemic.

According to a release , which includes a schedule, The Healthcare Heroes Truck will begin in the Upstate at the Prisma Health Oconee Medical Campus on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m. and travel to more than 80 of the state’s hospitals with rotating billboard messages to boost morale and help recognize National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week. The trip will conclude on Tuesday, May 12 at The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. See a full map and agenda here.