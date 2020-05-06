SC Superintendent of Education leading AccelerateED meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is leading the second full meeting of AccelerateED.

Information regarding AccelerateED, its members, and an agenda for the meeting can be found by following this link.

At today’s “accelerateEd” meeting, which began at 9am, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman charged her committee to find the best practices and tips to help districts and schools when the decision to ultimately return to in-person instruction is made.

