11-year-old killed in mobile home fire near Elgin

ELGIN, SC (WOLO) – An 11-year-old boy has died after a fire broke out in his home near Elgin Thursday.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, four other people got out of the home after someone driving by noticed the fire.

West said the victim is Silas Wilder, a student at Stover Middle School.

The single-wide mobile home was on Cherokee Boulevard near the Kershaw-Richland County line. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m.

In a statement Thursday night, West said the person driving by turned around when he saw the fire and knocked in the front door yelling for people to get out. Everyone but the child made it out.

West said the cause of the fire was not known yet.