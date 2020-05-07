Newberry College announces plans to resume in person classes

Newberry College President says they will resume classes on campus in August

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — Newberry College says it is considering resuming in-person instruction will resume this Fall.

Thursday the university announced plans to resume in person classes, but only if the spread of the coronaviris, COVID-19 continues to decline. If numbers of cases in South Carolina go down the school says it plans to begin the Fall semester with classes on campus as scheduled in August.

College officials say there will be modifications to ensure social distancing and other provisions for the health of students and Newberry College employees.