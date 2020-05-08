DHEC: Four additional deaths, 238 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday, announced 238 new cases of the coronavirus and four additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,367 and those who have died to 320.

Health officials, the four deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (2) counties.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.