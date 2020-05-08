Ridge View High School celebrates Teachers as part of Appreciation Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Teacher Appreciation Week and parents and students at Ridge View High School showed up in a big way for their teachers.

On Thursday, the group provided lunches and gifts in a drive thru set up for teachers who have been providing lessons remotely since March.

The Principal ABC Columbia News spoke with says the event meant so much.

National Teacher Appreciation Week was started in 1984 by the Parent Teacher Association of America.