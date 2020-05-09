DHEC: 10 more deaths, 168 new cases of COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) —On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.

This now brings the total number of people confirmed to have the virus in South Carolina to 7,531 and those who have died to 330.

Eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Fairfield (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county is listed below.

Aiken (4), Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (13), Georgetown (1), Greenville (43), Horry (5), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (2), Lee (7), Lexington (9), Marion (3), Oconee (1), Pickens (4), Richland (28), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (5), York (3)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19. In addition, the agency today launched a new interactive 14 day heat map to display the most recently reported cases and estimated current burden during the past 14-days. The cumulative heat map shows all historic reported cases of COVID-19.

DHEC launched a contact tracing webpage that describes how this activity is a key strategy in the fight against COVID-19. The webpage answers frequently asked questions about contact tracing, and, for those interested in joining DHEC’s Contact Tracing team, individuals are able to submit a form to receive additional information. The agency has received 269 contact tracing form submissions.