DHEC: 113 new cases of COVID in SC, 1 more death

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) —On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The death occurred in an elderly individual in Marion County.

There are now 7,653 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, and those who have died to 331.

DHEC also announced new COVID-19 mobile testing clinics.

DHEC is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state. The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state. Among the new mobile testing sites scheduled for this week include several in Charleston County, as well as Clarendon, Florence, Lee, and Saluda counties. Additional sites will continue to be added.

In addition, DHEC has launched a new COVID-19 mobile testing clinic webpage to share information about upcoming testing events. Mobile testing clinics will be updated to the agency’s new page once confirmed.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Charleston (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (7), Dorchester (1), Florence (12), Greenville (13), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Jasper (2), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (7), Lexington (4), Marion (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (15), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (2), York (1)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

As of this morning, 3,620 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,354 are in use, which is a 63.71% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,354 inpatient beds currently used, 446 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.