Happy Mother’s Day! Mother’s Day Spending numbers

Happy Mother's Day!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –We all love our moms, but how much money are we spending on them?

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend an average $205 on Mother’s Day gifts and celebrations.

Of course, it’s more than simple dollars and sense when it comes to our moms.

What will Mom likely be getting? Card, Flowers and Gift cards.

Mom also loves the homemade gift, and that won’t bust your budget. And this year most of you will be celebrating mom virtually, or spending time at home due to the coronavirus.

