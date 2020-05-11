Gov. McMaster announces close contact businesses, like Gyms, salons can reopen May 18

Businesses to open include: Gyms, barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail salons, spas, tanning salons, and pools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is pushing forward with the reopening of the State.

On Monday, McMaster announced that close contact service providers, fitness and exercise centers, commercial gyms, and public or commercial pools will be able to open in a limited capacity Monday, May 18.

According to the Governor, close contact service providers include the following businesses: Barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body-art facilities and tattoo services, tanning salons, massage-therapy establishments and massage services.

Commercial gyms will include group exercise facilities such as yoga studios, barre classes, and others, say officials.

In a release, the Governor’s office said, The “Response” component of accelerateSC, with advice and recommendations from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), have developed general guidelines for close contact service providers, along with specific guidelines for cosmetology establishments, gyms and fitness centers, and public or commercial pools.

These guidelines include, but are not limited to the following:

Guidance on social distancing within businesses, including recommended capacity requirements

Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

Additional guidance on health checks for employees

Additional guidance on training for employees