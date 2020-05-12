DHEC adding more Coronavirus testings sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials continue to work to reach more South Carolinians with access to coronavirus testing.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced additional, free, COVID-19 testing sites.

DHEC says there are 14 mobile testing clinics scheduled across the state, with more planned in the coming days.

Health officials say the screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state. To find a mobile testing clinic near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. Locations are regularly added to the webpage as new information is provided.

DHEC has also begun the first of three phases of testing in South Carolina nursing homes.

Per DHEC:

As announced May 6, DHEC — with testing support from LabCorp and extensive coordination and cooperation from the South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina — will test approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at the state’s 194 nursing homes. An estimated 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities are part of this initial round of testing. Results of the testing will be reflected in the impacted facilities list on DHEC’s COVID-19 demographics page. The list is updated twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays.