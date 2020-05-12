Fallen Sumter deputy gets permanent memorial

Corporal Andre Gillette was killed in the line of duty back in February

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A Sumter deputy who lost his life in the line of duty will now have a permanent memorial in the county he served.

Tuesday afternoon Corporal Andre Gillette’s name was added to the law enforcement memorial at the Sumter County Judicial Center.

In February, Corporal Gillette was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice at a home on Thomas Sumter Highway. Corporal Gillette who fellow officers say died doing what he loved, also say his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Gillette served in Sumter since 2013.