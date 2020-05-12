What changes passengers should expect to see before heading to CAE

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Like airports across the country, Columbia Metropolitan Airport is implementing new measures to keep passengers and staff safe during the pandemic.

“We’ve got a lot of new protocols put in place, mainly focused around the cleanliness of the facilities,”said Mike Gula, Executive Director of CAE. “You’ll see folks are starting to wear the face masks. We have not required them as of yet. That could be something that we make mandatory here in the near future.”

At CAE, the biggest change is making sure that people adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We’re following CDC guidelines, we’re following DHEC guidelines, and just trying to be as safe as we possibly can,” said Gula.

There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the lobby and concourse, plexiglass shields at TSA and a focus on increased cleaning of bathrooms. There are also markings on the ground to indicate where you should stand to be socially distanced from other passengers.

“As it stands right now, we’re trying to hit the bathrooms every hour, two hours at the max. But just doing everything that we possibly can to make sure the place stays sanitized,” said Gula.

Because of the pandemic, CAE is seeing a major decline in passenger numbers. That’s having a serious impact on the airport.

“Last week we were down 94%. Currently year to date, we’re down 39% percent. So it’s definitely put a major dent in our operation,” said Gula. “It’s heartbreaking right now because we were actually on track to have the best year the airport’s ever had in 2020. From what the analysts are saying now, it’s probably a two and a half to three year recovery time.”

But there has been one positive thing during the tough time; cargo numbers at the airport are up.

“We’re very lucky to have UPS cargo regional hub here as FedEx. E-commerce is booming so that definitely helps and it’s a positive in our pocket,” said Gula.

All the airlines that operate through CAE (Delta, American and United) require masks for any passenger that flies. Because airlines are adjusting capacity and flight schedules, make sure you check with your respective airline before heading to CAE.