DHEC: Seven additional deaths, 133 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday, announced 133 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,030 and those who have died to 362.

Health officials say five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Greenville (1) and Marion (1) counties.

Per DHEC:

DHEC has partnered with Kroger Health to host seven days of testing at the S.C. State Fairgrounds (1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia). The testing events are 10 a.m-4 p.m. May 15, May 16, May 18, May 22, May 23, May 29 and May 30. These Kroger Health partner events are by appointment only.

Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at wwww.krogerhealth.com/ covidtesting in order to receive a test.

To find addtional mobile testing clinics near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.