Local company manufacturing face shields for service industry employees

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — A local 3D manufacturing company has created a new type of face shield. It’s designed specifically for those working in the service industry.

With restaurants now open, and close-contact businesses opening next week, the face shields offer protection in a way that masks may not.

ZVerse is a Columbia-based company that’s already making a huge impact in protecting frontline health care workers.

“We produce this full, protective face shield which covers all the way from ear to ear and over the top of the user’s head. This is meant to give full protection in a COVID positive environment, where there may be a lot of aerosols,” said John Carrington, CEO and Founder at ZVerse.

Their latest production, the ZShield Flex, is being manufactured for those in service industries like restaurants, salons, gyms, retailers, etc.

“We wanted something that would protect us in these close circumstances,” said Lauren Truslow, Owner of The Nail Barre and barre3.

“This is a much more user-friendly device which just connects around your neck, and then you can flip it up,” said Carrington.

The ZShield Flex is reusable and can be cleaned.

“The fact that we can reuse these is so wonderful. We will be cleaning them between each appointment,” said Truslow.

The shield also allows people to talk more easily than a mask might.

“Verbal and nonverbal communication is super important. With masks, you can’t see lips and you can’t see if they’re smiling or not,” said Carrington.

“The mental aspect of communicating, having a conversation with somebody other than your husband or your cat or your kid. People are craving that,” said Truslow.

The shield allows protection while life begins to slowly resume.

“You forget that it’s there and you’re not going to be moving it around like you would a mask. It’s just there, and it’s protecting you and it’s protecting your client. Just a much better feel overall because you truly do forget that it’s there,” said Truslow. “I’m just really proud that this is a South Carolina, Columbia-based company that is right here in our own hometown.”

“It’s been really, for us, I think it’s been very gratifying to be able to know that we can actually do something and help,” said Carrington.

Right now, the Midlands company is one of the largest manufacturers of face shields in the U.S. By July, ZVerse hopes to deliver more than 20 million face shields.