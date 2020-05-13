SCDMV returns to full-time weekday hours of operation

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Starting Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will return to operating five days a week at all but two branch office locations.

Previously, SCDMV branch offices were open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to open on Wednesdays only.

Customers must continue to schedule appointments through the agency’s website at SCDMVonline.com to maintain social distancing inside branch offices.

Additionally all branch offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the week.

Previously, the SCDMV did not open until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to allow for internal staff training.

To increase the number of appointments available to serve customers, the SCDMV will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays now through Labor Day.

For more information, visit SCDMVonline.com