Superintendent Spearman to lead ‘accelerateED’ meeting Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina schools will be at the forefront of an ‘accelerateED’ meeting on Thursday.

SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will lead the third full meeting of AccelerateED, Thursday, May 14 at 1:00 p.m.

According to the Education office, AccelerateED is a task force created by Superintendent Spearman comprised of educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system that is charged with studying barriers to school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and providing recommendations on how schools and districts can best restart in the fall.

AccelerateED is made up of three subscomittees: Building and Student Services, Instruction, and Operations. Information regarding AccelerateED, its members, and an agenda for tomorrow’s meeting can be found by following this link.