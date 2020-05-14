DHEC: Nine additional deaths, 172 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, announced 172 new cases of the coronavirus and nine additional deaths.

DHEC say this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,189 and those who have died to 371.

Health officials say five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Fairfield (2), Greenwood (1), Laurens (1), and Lexington (1) counties, and four of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon (2), Pickens (1) and Richland (1) counties.

If you are looking for a testing site, DHEC provides updates on clinic locations.

For a look at mobile testing clinics around the state, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.