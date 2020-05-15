City of Columbia to begin reactivation of parking meter enforcement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to head downtown Columbia in the coming weeks, you need to know that parking meters will soon be enforced again.

The City of Columbia says next week they will begin phasing in parking enforcement for meters and parking facilities.

Starting Monday May 18-May 31 they will only issue warnings.

Full enforcement of parking meters will begin June 1, 2020.

The details from the City are listed below.

Per City of Columbia, press release:

Beginning Monday May 18 – May 31, 2020 enforcement will resume in a warning capacity.

This enforcement will include all on-street parking. Parking monitors will begin issuing warning citations at all timed parking spaces in the City of Columbia from 9:00am- 6:00pm. Select parking meters will continue to be bagged for 15-minute curbside pickup. The City of Columbia has strategically selected certain meters to remained bagged that will allow business customers to park for a limited time to pick up products from the nearby businesses. The public is strongly encouraged to park for free in city owned parking decks in visitor and non-reserved spaces until June 1st.

Beginning Monday June 1 – June 30, 2020 full enforcement will resume for paid on-street parking meters and pay stations. All City of Columbia Parking facilities gate arms will be lowered.

This enforcement will include on-street parking meter time limits during the hours of 9:00am to 6:00pm. This enforcement will also include all paid on-street parking meter time limits, City of Columbia’s off-street parking facilities, and hangtag permits. Parking garage gates will be lowered and the public is strongly encouraged to use parking decks when shopping or doing business for more than two hours. Select parking meters will continue to be bagged for 15-minute curbside pickup.

It will be necessary for those parking their vehicles to pay at on-street parking meters, to purchase parking at the pay stations, all monthly parkers are required to use monthly access card assigned to their parking facility and park in designated monthly parking areas in all municipal off-street parking facilities.

Beginning Wednesday July 1, 2020 full enforcement will continue and bagged meters for curbside pickup will be removed. Towing of vehicles for outstanding citations per City Ordinance will resume.