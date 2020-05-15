Consumer: Grocery store prices rising, plus Tyson foods cuts meat prices

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-(CNN)– Have you checked your grocery bill? If you feel like you’ve been spending more, you are right.

Grocery store prices have gone up.

In fact, according to the Labor Department, the price of eggs, meats, and cereals recorded their highest increase in 46 years.

Eggs saw the biggest hike with a 16 percent increase.

And while most industries saw declines in April, grocery store prices surged.

Tyson Foods says it is cutting prices on some of its meat products but it’s only for the rest of the week, ending Saturday.

According to CNN, the company says it will discount its meats by twenty to thirty percent including chuck and round roasts as well as some ground beef products.