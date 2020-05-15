DHEC: Nine additional deaths, 232 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Friday, announced 232 new cases of the coronavirus and nine additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,407 and those who have died to 380.

Health officials say eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Cherokee (1), Clarendon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Pickens (1) and Sumter (3), counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County (1).

According to DHEC, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. To find a free testing event near you, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.