Midlands sports, entertainment venues adjust operations during pandemic

Some are considering holding socially-distant events, like movie and trivia nights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —As the economy slowly starts to reopen, some sports and entertainment venues across the Midlands are discussing ways to have events while encouraging social distancing.

Without any baseball games scheduled in the near future, John Katz of the Columbia Fireflies told the Resilient Midlands Economic Recovery Task Force that Segra Park could open again, but instead of bats and balls, the field could be peppered with tables and chairs.

“Just on the baseball field alone is 130,000 square feet. We’re talking table service just like a normal restaurant with either trivia nights or music or some sort of entertainment feature that would fall within the social distancing guidelines,” Katz said to the committee Friday.

Katz said he got his inspiration from other minor league teams like the Daytona Tortugas in Florida, who recently announced a series of movie nights, something Segra Park might hold in the near future.

Current guidelines say only 200 people can be within a 20,000 square feet space, which is half the length of a football field.

One event still taking place in Columbia is the South Atlantic Conference corn hole tournament at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, which will bring nearly 200 players to the Capital City the weekend of June 26-27.

The American Cornhole Organization says the tournament as well as the World Championships, set to take place the weekend of July 21 in Columbia, are both on as scheduled.

In keeping with social distancing guidelines, Katz, who spoke on behalf of the task force’s Sports and Events subcommittee, said all of the players won’t be playing at the same time.

“They rotate players in and out like a round-robin softball tournament,” Katz said.

Other cities across the state are looking to host events again, something Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) says is a good sign.

“I look forward to them all being open and thriving again, and I urge everyone to be safe, but go,” Gov. McMaster said.

With 60% of events scheduled in Columbia rescheduled to later in the year, some say it won’t be long until the city rediscovers its rhythm.

“Keep the events coming, keep the hotel nights intact, and that revenue coming in, and also be able to accommodate the groups within the guidelines,” Katz said.

The Task Force also talked about messaging and signage to inspire consumer confidence while also promoting social distancing and smart sanitary practices.