Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 66-year-old man

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered man.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Donnie Ford, 66, was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center late Friday. According to a press release, the Barnwell native is believed to have walked away on St. Matthews Road moving in the direction of Jamison.

Authorities state that Ford has medical conditions, which make him an endangered person.

Ford is described as a black male standing about five foot six inches tall and weighing around 195 pounds.

He is believed to have been wearing a green shirt and black pants.

If anyone has any knowledge of Mr. Ford’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the OCSO immediately at 803-534-3550.

As of Sunday, Ravenell says they’re still looking for him.