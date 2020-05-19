S.C. tourist attractions could open this weekend, no plans to close beaches

Parks, Recreation, and Tourism director says this will help draw crowds away from beaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC) was on hand as “accelerateSC”, a task force formed by the Governor to find safe solutions to reopen the state’s economy, held its third full meeting.

Among the topics discussed were what the state should do with $1.9 billion coming their way as a result of the CARES Act, and when tourist attractions statewide should reopen.

Over the past weekend, several beaches in the Lowcountry and Grand Strand were crowded with guests. With Memorial Day just around the corner, Duane Parrish, the Director of South Carolina’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, told the task force tourist attractions need to open this weekend.

“Opening up swimming pools yesterday, opening up attractions this weekend, would relieve some of that pressure of people being in one place,” Parrish told the committee.

Guidelines formed by the committee would encourage social distancing and limit the number of crowds together at one time.

Task force members say the success of these recommendations depends on the state’s approach to testing.

State health officials have been stepping up testing over the last few weeks, performing 50,000 over the last ten days.

Dr. Rick Toomey, the Director of South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), says the state plans to administer 110,000 tests in both May and June, and that there are no plans to slow down anytime soon.

“We look at the different counties and different zip codes and their health status to try and prioritize where the efforts need to be sooner than later. This will be continuing on. We don’t see testing stopping at all,” Dr. Toomey told the committee.

Even though he hasn’t made an official announcement on when attractions could open again, the Governor made it clear he has no plans on closing any South Carolina beaches.

“We have to remember no matter what restrictions are lifted or if they’re in place, it’s up to everyone to be careful because this is a dangerous virus,” Gov. McMaster said.

One of the tourist attractions Parrish mentioned in his remarks that could reopen in the near future is Riverbanks Park and Gardens.

A spokesperson with the Riverbanks Zoo says the park has not set an official reopening date, but will do so once the Governor gives them the go-ahead.

When talking about how the state should spend the $1.9 billion from the CARES Act, some committee members recommended $500 million go towards the unemployment trust fund, $100 million towards the expansion of broadband statewide, and $16.7 million devoted to increasing the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment.

Gov. McMaster said Tuesday he hopes to have a full list of recommendations from the task force by next Tuesday, and then present that list to the General Assembly.

Some lawmakers said during the task force meeting that they could be called back to Columbia to discuss these recommendations by the middle of June.

Gov. McMaster signed the continuing resolution approved by both the House and Senate last week into law Monday, encouraging lawmakers to come back as soon as possible to address the funds from the CARES Act.

“Its sole purpose is the reimbursement of legitimate COVID-19 expenses incurred by state agencies, local governments, first responders, hospitals, school districts and institutions of higher education – to be done quickly but carefully to get them back on their feet. Time is of the essence and deadlines are approaching,” Gov. McMaster wrote in a letter to Speaker of the House Jay Lucas (R-Darlington County) and Senate President Harvey Peeler (R-Cherokee County). So far in South Carolina, there have been 9,056 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina with at least 399 deaths, according to DHEC.