SC attorney says black 11 year old was victim of racist attack

Atty. Justin Bamberg": 'African Americans, no matter how young, are unable to do the most mundane tasks without fearing for their safety'

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A South Carolina attorney alleges that an eleven year old girl was the victim of a racist assault that began with a dispute over mail.

According to an incident report on May 11th Skhylur Davis, who is black was getting her grandmother’s mail when her neighbor who happens to be white, accused the child of stealing the mail and grabbed her by the arm with the intent of retrieving it.

The report goes on to say that when she realized it was not hers, police say the neighbor apologized and offered the girl and her sister cookies. Columbia attorney Justin Bamberg says the incident is an example of how African-Americans, no matter how young, are unable to do even the most mundane tasks without fearing for their safety.

The neighbor was charged with Third Degree Assault, but not arrested.

Bamberg posted this tweet Tuesday saying in part, “We owe it to our children to do better.” people

What is going on in society? We all owe it to our children and the generations to come to do better, be better, and create a better tomorrow than the today we live through…https://t.co/paWxQ2j5oe — Justin Bamberg, Esq. (@JustinBamberg) May 19, 2020