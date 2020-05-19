SC Dept. of Corrections employee charged with smuggling drugs into prison

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- A former employee for the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) is on the other side of the law tonight. SCDC Police Services say they have charged 19 year old Zatwon Mason Jr. with trying to smuggle various types of contraband into the McCormick Correctional Institution.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, Mason, who was a cadet at the prison is charged with trafficking cocaine, manufacturing/distributing marijuana, tobacco, rolling papers, and cell phones.

Officials say they discovered 143 grams of cocaine, 550 grams of marijuana, 10 cell phones, cell phone chargers, cigarettes, loose tobacco and rolling papers.

Authorities say they located the contraband after they searched Mason, who they say admitted that he tried to bring the items into McCormick Correctional Institution for inmates housed at the prison in exchange for money.

Mason was fired following his arrest Tuesday.