As SC begins to reopen from COVID, Harvest Hope continues to help thousands of people

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Because of the pandemic and job loss, many people are finding themselves in need of some help feeding their families. Harvest Hope Food Bank has been busier than ever these past few months, and Wednesday was no exception.

Harvest Hope has been helping thousands of families in the Midlands get through the pandemic. But even as the state begins to reopen, the need remains.

“There’s still a lot of people that need our help, and I think there’s still a lot of people that are out of work and still need assistance,” said Taylor Davids, Development and Communications Specialist with Harvest Hope.

On Wednesday, the line was long on Shop Road as cars waited to get food from Harvest Hope’s outside food distribution.

“We’ll be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, and so I think that definitely had something to do with it. But we’re just seeing a lot of families that need our help. Even as things continue to go back to, I guess what we would call the new normal,” said Davids.

“It’s been disheartening at times too when you see cars down the road a mile. But it’s good that you can come here and actually help out and these people really appreciate it, everyone does,” said Paul Vandoninck, a volunteer at Harvest Hope.

In the earlier part of the year, the average number of individuals getting food per day from Harvest Hope’s distribution was 444. In March and April, that number increased to 828 people per day.

“Two weeks ago, we thought things had started to slow down and now today we’re seeing these astronomical numbers again. We’re tripling, if not quadrupling, what we did in January and February,” said Davids.

Despite the pandemic, community members continue to show their love and support for their neighbors. Because in a time of need, South Carolina shows up.

“I just felt like–everyone is going through a rough time right now, and if I could give back a little bit, this is the perfect place to do it,” said Vandoninck.

“People that are not in school, people that are not at work, they love coming to volunteer. We put the shifts up on Friday and they’re full within 24 hours,” said Davids. “I know being a South Carolinian and being here all of my life that South Carolina comes together when we need them most. And so this has just been an out branch of that pouring in love.”

The food bank is taking every precaution to keep staff, clients and volunteers safe. Staff and volunteers have to wear masks, and they’re putting the food directly into the car’s trunks.