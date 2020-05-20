Crews respond to overnight house fire in Eastover

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) According to the Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Chain Gang Road in Eastover.

Officials say when they got to the scene, they found a home engulfed in flames. Firefighters found one person outside the property who had significant injuries. According to officials, when the fire was brought under control, a second person was found inside the home.

Richland County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.