DHEC announces 125 new cases, 8 deaths in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– DHEC released the latest number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in South Carolina. According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), as of Wednesday May 20, there are 125 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 8 new deaths have been reported statewide. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the Palmetto state to 9,175 and the total number of people who have died as a result of the virus to 407.

According to health officials all eight of the new coronavirus related deaths happened in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Colleton (4), Fairfield (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The cases that have been reported to date have been identified in the following areas: Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (3), Georgetown (1), Greenville (14), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (17), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10)

DHEC is continuing their expansion of testing and trace contacting throughout the state. Health officials say they are currently on track to meet their goal of testing 2% percent of South Carolinians, or 110-thousand people statewide.

There are more than 50 testing sites, to find a location near you visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage at www.scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics. Or click here to find permanent site locations you can go to www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.