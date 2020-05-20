Governor lifts restrictions on athletic facilities, tourist attractions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — More restrictions lifted in South Carolina.

Wednesday afternoon governor henry mcmaster announced that the state is scaling back restrictions on certain athletic facilities and tourist attractions.

The athletic facilities include places like baseball fields, parks, and playgrounds.

Those restrictions will be lifted May 30th with competitive play resuming on June 15th.

Tourist attractions like Riverbanks Zoo and the State Museum will be allowed to reopen this Friday.

Entertainment venues like movie theaters and night clubs are still closed under the executive order.