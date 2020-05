Columbia Police investigating deadly shooting on Lorick Circle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – One person was killed after a shooting Thursday night in Columbia.

The shooting happened at 100 Lorick Circle. This is at or near the Latimer Manor Apartments.

CPD officers responded and found a male with an upper body injury. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to a Twitter post by CPD, investigators have been interviewing people about the incident.