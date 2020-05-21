Orangeburg woman arrested for murder after deadly shooting during domestic dispute

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – An Orangeburg woman has been arrested for murder after a domestic dispute escalated into a fatal shooting Wednesday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shantell Corley, 33, who is facing charges of murder and first-degree burglary.

Deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday on Presidential Drive and found a 33-year-old man on the ground with a concerned citizen using a towel to apply pressure to what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to an incident report, as deputies assisted the concerned citizen, a woman ran out of a nearby apartment shouting, “I shot him!”

In a news release sent Thursday evening, OCSO said:

Witnesses told investigators the woman had been distraught after her vehicle was towed. However, it was brought back by the towing company.

After the return of the vehicle, the couple began arguing in public before entering an apartment, according to the witnesses.

The arguing couple then came out of the apartment again. Witnesses said the woman then used a handgun to shoot the man.

Corley’s burglary charge stems from witness accounts of her entering another apartment making threats to kill the occupants.

A court appearance for Corley has been set for Friday.