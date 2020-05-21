SC Housing, Non-profit offering rental assistance program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–There is a new program in place to help South Carolinians struggling to pay the rent during the pandemic.

SC Thrive, a non-profit that helps those in need in our state gain access to resources, announced a rental assistance program in coordination with the state housing department.

There are several criteria applicants must meet:

Applicants must be South Carolina residents.

Applicants’ household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the county in which they reside. Income eligibility by county can be found at: https://bit.ly/2LPONAh.

Applicants’ employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.

Applicants must be PAST DUE a minimum of one month on rent.

The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.

The applicant CANNOT currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.

The applicant CANNOT be approved for or a recipient of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 additional weekly benefit).

To learn more about the program or to apply click here.