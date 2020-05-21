SC Housing, Non-profit offering rental assistance program
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–There is a new program in place to help South Carolinians struggling to pay the rent during the pandemic.
SC Thrive, a non-profit that helps those in need in our state gain access to resources, announced a rental assistance program in coordination with the state housing department.
There are several criteria applicants must meet:
- Applicants must be South Carolina residents.
- Applicants’ household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for the county in which they reside. Income eligibility by county can be found at: https://bit.ly/2LPONAh.
- Applicants’ employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.
- Applicants must be PAST DUE a minimum of one month on rent.
- The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.
- The applicant CANNOT currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.
- The applicant CANNOT be approved for or a recipient of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 additional weekly benefit).
