SC unemployment claims continue to fall

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The number of initial unemployment claims in South Carolina continues to fall.

This morning the Department of Employment and Workforce announced for the week of May 10th through the 16th more than 29,000 people filed for unemployment.

That is a decrease of more than 3,000 from the previous week.

Over the past nine weeks, a department spokesperson says more than half a million people in the state have filed for unemployment.

According to the department, call center hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. – noon this Saturday. Department officials say these hours were adjusted to allow more of our staff to be available during the peak times people were calling.