Sheriff: Three murder suspects awaiting trial attempt escape

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says three men awaiting trial for murder tried to escape from jail.

Deputies say Curtis Green, 22, is charged with escape while Leroy Bowers, 36, and Steve Rolley, 22, are charged with assisting Green.

Investigators say on Saturday the three tried to escape by digging through a wall.

In addition, deputies say the suspects damaged the locks on their cells to prevent authorities from coming in.

Investigators say deputies were eventually able to persuade the men to give themselves up without the use of force.

All three were awaiting trial on three separate murders.

Deputies say Green’s escape charge could add an additional 15 years to his sentence.