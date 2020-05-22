Lower Richland recognizes their graduating seniors

Seniors get graduation goodie gifts from school alumni on Friday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lower Richland High School took time to celebrate its seniors Friday.

The school held a drive through event where seniors received gifts donated by the schools alumni. The goodies included things like t-shirts, gift cards, and even face masks made by one students’ grandparents.

School officials say all of these students deserve to be recognized.

Richland district one will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies June 2 through June 5, which be held at the Lower Richland district’s four football stadiums.