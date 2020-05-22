SC nearing 10K cases of COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday afternoon DHEC announced 245 additional cases of COVID 19 and 3 more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 9,638 and those who have died to 419.

According to a press release, as of Thursday, a total of 154,746 total tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.