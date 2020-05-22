SC’s unemployment rate jumps to 12.1%

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina’s unemployment rate continues to spike as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, April’s unemployment rate for South Carolina was 12.1%.

A steep incline from March’s 3.2%.

According to a department spokesperson, this is the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the data series going back to 1976.

The national unemployment rate is 14.7% the highest one month increase nationally since 1948.