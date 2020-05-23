2 recent Columbia fatal shootings deemed self-defense

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, two recent fatal shootings have been deemed as self-defense by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Because of this, no charges will be filed.

The most recent case occurred on May 21, 2020 shortly after 4:00 p.m. at Latimer Manor Apartments on Lorick Circle.

When CPD officers arrived on scene, they found a male inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the male as Steven D. Johnson, Junior. According to an autopsy, Johnson died from complications of gunshot wounds to the upper body.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene, it has been determined that Johnson was the aggressor in the case, having arrived at Latimer Manor Apartments unannounced, and forcing his way past a female acquaintance who answered the door.

Johnson pushed her and made his way upstairs, ignoring verbal commands to stop, when Johnson confronted a male who fired at Johnson, wounding him.

The male who fired the weapon heard a commotion downstairs and believed someone was breaking into the home. He has been cooperative with CPD investigators.

In the other investigation, CPD officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Edison Street shortly before 1:00 p.m., on May 18, 2020 and found an unresponsive male on the ground outside of a home.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the male as Troy Young, Junior. According to an autopsy, Young died from complications of gunshot wounds to the upper body.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene, it has been determined that Young was the aggressor in the incident which began as a heated argument and altercation.

It’s believed that Young went to the Edison Street home and first intentionally crashed his vehicle into a parked car. Young was with a female acquaintance when this occurred and fearing for her life, she managed to escape from the car and make her way inside the Edison Street home.

As Young approached the home he made repeated threats of harm, and tried to force his way inside. As he got closer to the residence, he was struck by gunfire.

The male who fired the weapon in this case has also been cooperative with CPD investigators.