More SC attractions ready: Riverbanks Zoo reopens

Riverbanks Zoo reopens this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– Are you ready to enjoy the wild side?

This weekend, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden officially reopened.

Zoo officials say they have reopened with enhanced safety measures and operating procedures in place.

“We’ve been diligently preparing for the Zoo’s reopening for several weeks and look forward to welcoming our members and guests,” said Susan O’Cain, director of communications. “The phased schedule will allow us to reopen safely while continuing to deliver a world-class experience and support the mission of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.”

While most facilities and attractions at the zoo will be open during the first phase, O’Cain says the Aflac Splash Zone, Lil’ Sprouts Splash Zone and Dino Dig will remain closed.

For more information on the reopening, and how to get tickets, click here:

https://www.riverbanks.org/notification