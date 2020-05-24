DHEC: 10 additional deaths, 209 new cases of coronavirus

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday 209 new cases of COVID-19 were announced along with 10 more deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,096 and those who have died to 435.

Nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Kershaw (1), Lexington (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenville County.

As part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

As of Sunday morning, 3,609 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,560 are in use, which is a 64.51% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,560 inpatient beds currently used, 461 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.