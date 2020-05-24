SC DHEC offers mobile testing sites for Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– If you need to get tested for Coronavirus the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has set up testing sites.

According to Health officials, there are more than 60 mobile testing clinics across the State.

Per DHEC:

“As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.”

Currently, there are 62 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.



SC DHEC officials say there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state.

Find a location near you – including address, hours of operation an additional details – at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.