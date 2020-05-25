DHEC announces new cases, deaths

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–DHEC Monday announced 90 new cases of COVID 19 and five additional deaths.

The new cases bring the total of positive tests in the state to 10,178.

In addition 440 people have now died as a result of the coronavirus in South Carolina.

According to the agency, as of May 24, a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.