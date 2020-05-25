DHEC releases testing numbers and more Coronavirus test sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a total of 168,908 total Coronavirus tests have been conducted, as of May 23, by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

According to DHEC, the Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

If you need to get tested, DHEC has 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. To find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

There are also 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state, say DHEC officials. To find a location check here scdhec.gov/covid19testing