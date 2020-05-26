DHEC: 253 new cases of Coronavirus in SC, 6 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Tuesday, announced 253 new cases of the Coronavirus and 6 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,416 and those who have died to 446.

Health officials say four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in young adults in Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties. Both young adults had underlying health conditions.

DHEC says the number of new cases by county are listed here:

Aiken (3), Anderson (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (1), Florence (7), Georgetown (2), Greenville (46), Greenwood (10), Horry (5), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (14), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (10), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (36), Sumter (1), Union (3), Williamsburg (5), York (6)

According to new numbers released today, DHEC says 110,316 tests for coronavirus have been performed in South Carolina since May 1.

According to officials, earlier this month, DHEC and its community partners set a goal to test two percent of the state’s population, or 110,000 South Carolinians, by May 31.

For more information from DHEC, click here https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19