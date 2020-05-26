Gas Prices on the rise as Coronavirus restrictions lift

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Now that the Memorial Day weekend is over, we could see a change at the pump.

Right now gas prices are a nickel more than last week.

According to Gas Buddy, the average in the Midlands is $1.69 a gallon.

The national average is up too, at $1.96 a gallon.

Oil experts at Gas Buddy predict it will only be a short time before we see prices hit $2 again as more states reopen and relax Coronavirus restrictions.

Per Gas Buddy:

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Spartanburg- $1.59/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.56/g.

Augusta- $1.79/g, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.74/g.

South Carolina- $1.67/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.64/g.